At least 4 people gunned down over 6 hours in Philadelphia

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

At least four people were shot dead in Philadelphia over the course of just a few hours Tuesday into Wednesday, adding to what is the city’s largest homicide number in over a decade.

The deceased were all men ranging in age from 21 to 50 years old, and they were shot in various parts of the city, police said.

The eldest was shot in the stomach on the 5600 block of N. 4th Street, in the Olney neighborhood, shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police rushed him to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just before 9:30 p.m.

In the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, two men, aged 44 and 45, were shot on the 3100 block of Arizona street a little after 9 p.m., police said. The 44-year-old died after sustaining gunshots to the chest and both legs. The second man was shot in the buttocks, chin and thigh and was taken to Temple University Hospital in unknown condition, police said.