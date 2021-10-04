DOL regional solicitor Oscar Hampton said the company has also agreed to “discontinue any discriminatory pay practices immediately, identify an individual responsible for future monitoring and enforcement, train all of its personnel involved in determining base salaries, and submit progress reports with compensation data for at least two years.”

In a statement emailed to WHYY News, an AstraZeneca spokesperson said the company is committed to fair and equitable employment practices. “While AstraZeneca does not agree with OFCCP’s findings, it is pleased to have resolved this matter related to allegations from the 2016 audit,” the company’s statement said. “

Anyone who may have experienced similar pay discrimination at AstraZeneca during the same time period can reach out to DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs online or call 800-397-6251.

In the early 2000s, AstraZeneca employed about 5,000 workers both at its Wilmington headquarters and a manufacturing facility in Newark. The company has dramatically cut the size of its Delaware workforce, most recently cutting the number of its First State employees to about 1,500 in 2016.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story indicated all the workers that were wrongfully paid worked in Wilmington. They actually worked at the company’s offices around the country.