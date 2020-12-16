As we bid farewell to 2020, tell us your story of good news from this year

Natalie Flor Negron creates a mural titled “Ancient Roots” for the Philadelphia Chalk Festival outside the Philadelphia Brewing Company in Kensington. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

With the new year right around the corner, many of us are getting ready to say farewell and good riddance to 2020.

We know good things happen in Philadelphia — so we want to hear from you.

From professional or personal accomplishments, to taking leaps of faith, to successfully baking that sourdough. When you reflect on 2020, what are some happier moments you’ll remember from this year?

Send us a voice memo at commentline@whyy.org or share your good news below. We’ll publish select responses online and on air.

