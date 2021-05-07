As primary nears, Wolf administration campaigns against emergency powers ballot questions

State law, and the emergency power it delegates, was designed to handle more commonplace, short-term disasters like floods and hurricanes. Since the pandemic has lasted for well over a year and has carried with it restrictions on public life, the Republican-controlled state legislature has grown more and more impatient with Democratic Gov. Wolf, who has wielded the sole power to add or remove those restrictions.

The executive and legislative branches have been working together recently under the COVID-19 Joint Vaccine Task Force, which some have held up as an example of a more cooperative emergency government.

If the emergency powers ballot initiatives are approved, they argue that cooperation would happen more often.

“[It] works best when all branches are involved and all parties work together,” state Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward said in a statement this week. “The General Assembly is willing and able to contribute in a positive way to emergency response.”

Acting Physician General Denise Johnson said if another long-term emergency strikes the commonwealth, the healthcare industry will need to be as quick on its feet as it’s been during the pandemic. She said changing the disaster declaration rules to require more back-and-forth between lawmakers could slow it down.

“We had amazing flexibility to be able to extend licenses and get more providers to take care of patients, and because of those flexibilities, we were able to continue to offer high-quality care to Pennsylvanians,” she said.

Legislation like House Bill 1011 aims to make a lot of those temporary health care regulation changes permanent, and proponents have held that up as another way lawmakers can be as responsive to emergencies as the executive branch.

They’ve also repeatedly pointed out that if voters approve either of the amendments this month, the current COVID-19 disaster declaration would still technically be in effect.

“Legislators would still have to vote to end it and Gov. Wolf could spend time speaking with them (something he rarely does) to convince them why it’s necessary to continue it for their constituents,” Commonwealth Foundation Michael Torres wrote in an email.