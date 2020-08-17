Are antigen tests the silver bullet to Pa.‘s coronavirus testing delays? Not so fast.

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

___

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News and Triblive/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

This story first appeared in our free weekly newsletter. Sign up here.

“Do I have COVID-19?”

In Pennsylvania and across the country, coronavirus test results are sometimes taking weeks to come back. Those delays are frustrating for those who might be sick, and just plain unacceptable to state officials.

“Two weeks, that’s almost useless,” Gov. Tom Wolf said recently.

There’s a promising solution, state officials announced Aug. 11, and it’s coupled with an economic boon. A company in the Lehigh Valley, OraSure Technologies, is expanding its operations and working to develop two kinds of rapid COVID-19 tests.

But there’s a catch.

Neither antibody tests nor antigen tests — the two kinds OraSure is developing — are the gold standard for determining if a person actively has COVID-19.

Antibody tests search for past infections, which may be helpful as people need to wager how much risk they are willing to take in getting together with loved ones or returning to school or to work. But antibody tests cannot provide insight into whether people currently have the coronavirus.

Antigen tests, on the other hand, are starting to make some waves. Like PCR tests — the most common and reliable type of COVID-19 test — antigen tests look for active infections, but they don’t have the same sensitivity levels as PCR tests. Put another way, they can’t detect COVID-19 as well.