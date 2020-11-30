AP source: Phillies lost $145 million during pandemic season

A person familiar with the Philadelphia Phillies’ finances says the team lost $145 million during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season played without fans.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t officially released the figures.

The Phillies are searching for a general manager to replace Matt Klentak and face important decisions regarding catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius. Both players are free agents, and Phillies managing partner John Middleton said last month the league’s economic climate will impact the team’s ability to spend money in the offseason.