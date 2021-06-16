Anna Verna, first woman president of Philadelphia City Council, dead at 90

A trailblazer. A fair and well-respected leader.

That is how Philadelphia politicians are remembering Anna Verna, the first woman president of Philadelphia’s City Council, who has died at age 90.

Verna, who remains the only woman to have held that position, was also one of the longest-serving employees of the city.

She began her career at age 17, working for her father, former Second Ward Councilmember William Cibotti, according to Philadelphia Democratic Party chairman and U.S. Rep. Bob Brady. Verna succeeded her father in 1975 after he died in office.