On Sunday, Russell, who is the program manager for urban conservation for Audubon Mid-Atlantic, helped a group of about a dozen people — of all different racial backgrounds — identify various birds and their calls at the Discovery Center in Fairmount Park.

The event was hosted by The Brothers’ Network, a social enterprise nonprofit arts organization that aims to highlight the accomplishments of men like Russell and introduce others to his work.

Though the nonprofit works to curate events involving arts and culture, Russell wanted to host an event focusing on the natural environment.

Gregory T. Walker is the global creative director of the nonprofit. He said events like “Bird Watching While Black” celebrate Black men.

And that’s not to say The Brothers’ Network is suggesting Black men need to hold certain accomplishments or work in a certain profession in order to be treated like human beings in this country.

Instead, Walker said The Brothers’ Network is trying to capture the “multiplicity of identity” and normalize activities that don’t fit into traditional societal narratives — an effort Walker hopes will change attitudes toward Black men that date back to before the country’s founding.

“Black men were once considered three-fifths of a human being,” said Walker. “It was illegal for Black men to read and write or to gather as part of our U.S. Constitution … It is no wonder to me, quite frankly, that police automatically pull out their gun to kill boys, because ingrained in their psyche is that this person is older, bigger, taller, stronger, tougher, and maybe even bullet-resilient, because that is what our culture has taught us. I want to dismantle and debunk this.”

The Brothers’ Network launched in 2007, and Walker said the organization’s “Black Beyond Boundaries” tagline speaks to its mission, which is to highlight the brilliance of Black men and how much they contribute to the larger society. It’s not Black equals bad, said Walker, “Black equals brilliance.”

By telling positive stories about Black men, said Walker, the group hopes to subvert negative stereotypes about Black men, which, as was clear to many who viewed the viral Central Park video, are often weaponized against them.

“We don’t deserve to die at your knee,” said Walker. “We don’t deserve to be shot. We don’t deserve to be humiliated. We don’t deserve any of that. And we never have. We’re full human beings. We’re full human beings.”