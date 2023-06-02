Firefighters have made progress controlling a burning wildfire in southern Burlington County.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, New Jersey officials said the Allen Road Wildfire within the Bass River State Forest, which has burned over 5,000 acres, is 50% contained.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Allen Road Wildfire – Bass River State Forest@njdepforestfire is making substantial progress in containing a wildfire burning in the area of Allen Road in Bass River State Forest. The wildfire has reached 5,000 acres in size and is 50% contained. pic.twitter.com/ks4N63KAfz WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) June 1, 2023

The fire was detected by fire towers in the area around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Shortly after, emergency calls came in.

When fire crews first arrived, at least 15 acres were burned. But officials said the flames were so intense firefighters could not directly attack the blaze.

“This fire exhibited extreme… behavior throughout the night, even with high humidities,” said John Earlin Jr., forest fire warden and incident commander, adding fire crews had to implement an indirect attack on the blaze. “[The fire] is a result of the extremely dry conditions that we’ve exhibited continuing from last year into this year.”