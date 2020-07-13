After 46 years at Sacred Heart Church in Camden, and well past retirement age, Monsignor Michael Doyle finished his final Mass Sunday to a standing ovation.

In good spirits, Doyle tried to make the 50 parishioners spread out through the church laugh. Many couldn’t help but tear up as he made his brief farewell after the homily. Doyle thanked the group — including an overflow crowd in the basement watching on video screens — for coming to church.

As a volunteer gave the microphone volume a boost, Doyle, his posture perfect, quipped, “I’m gaining strength, that’s wonderful.”

Still, Doyle is 85 years old — typical retirement age is 75 — and a cancer survivor who walks a bit more slowly than he once did. Though it will be strange not seeing Doyle in the pulpit, his parishioners said it’s now their turn to lead efforts to feed those who are struggling, help repair homes in the city, and call attention to violence in neighborhoods.

“I think his legacy will carry on,” said Patrick Mulligan, a longtime friend of Doyle’s and a member of Sacred Heart. The congregation is “so committed to carrying it on, that they will.”

Teresa Reader tried to keep her voice from cracking as she described Doyle: “He is a gift from God to all of us.”

Reader and others who had been married by Doyle or blessed by him during important times in their lives took comfort in the fact that he is spending his retirement in Camden.

How did Doyle, born and raised in Ireland, come to the Camden diocese after seminary school? Almost as if by chance: Doyle said he chose the South Jersey diocese, which stretches down to Cape May, because he knew people in the area.

Once he set foot in the city of Camden, he never looked back — and that’s one way he’d like people to remember him.

“I stayed,” Doyle said after Mass. “I didn’t come for a while and leave. I didn’t ever want to move to a rich parish, never. I wanted to do whatever I could with those who had little.”

After almost half a century, those efforts amount to a lot, embodying the church’s guiding principle: “Liturgy leads to justice.”

In the late 1970s, Doyle got the idea to rehab and sell homes cheaply to residents in Camden. The project flourished into Heart of Camden, which led to more than 100 new homeowners in the city.