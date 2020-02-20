African American artistry revealed through new exhibit, French composers at the forefront and Philly-born hip-hop trio reunited in this week’s “Things to Do.”

“Awakened in You:” The Collection of Dr. Constance E. Clayton

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts

118-128 N. Broad St.

Friday, Feb. 21 – Sunday, July 12

Free – $15

Dr. Constance E. Clayton, an educator and arts collector and arts patron, had an eye on history when she collected over 70 works from prominent and emerging African American artists. Last year, Clayton made sure those works could be enjoyed by the public for years to come by donating them to the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. Their new exhibit, “Awakened In You,” provides context to the collection by presenting it along with a special discussion and guided tour. Comprised mostly of paintings and works on paper and spanning the late 19th to the 20th century, the collection includes works by PAFA alumni Barkley L. Hendricks, Henry Ossawa Tanner, Laura Wheeler Waring and more.

Outside Mullingar

Delaware Theater Company

200 Water St.

Wilmington, Del.

Through Sunday, March 1

$29 and up

In 2014, Irish-American playwright John Patrick Shanley told “The New York Times” he “never wanted to write about the Irish.” His Oscar-winning screenplay for 1987’s “Moonstruck” was centered around an Italian-American woman played by Cher, who also won an Oscar for the role. Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning 2004 play “Doubt: A Parable” did have Irish characters, but more in context of their roles in the Catholic church. Even after going to visit Ireland with his elderly father, it took Shanley 20 years to write about the people that he ultimately realized had been seared into his consciousness. The result is “Outside Mullingar” a romantic comedy about farmers Anthony and Rosemary who find love elusive — until they find themselves in the midst of it.

William Greaves: Psychodrama, Interruption, and Circulation

Lewis Center for the Arts, James Stewart Film Theater

Princeton University

122 Alexander St. (exhibition), 185 Nassau St. (screening)

Princeton, N.J

Friday, Feb. 21, 1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Free

The late William Greaves was a prolific cinema pioneer who produced over 100 documentaries. He also influenced the next generation of filmmakers as contemporary documentarian Stanley Nelson (“The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution,” “Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool”) started out as his apprentice. But Greaves’ name, and much of his work, has been lost to history. Princeton’s Program in Visual Arts wants to ensure Greaves takes his rightful place among his better-known peers. Artists Fia Backström and Martine Syms organized the day-long symposium that includes a panel discussion with several contemporary artists, a screening of Greaves’ restored 1972 film “Nationtime-Gary” about the National Black Political Convention and an exhibition of his works, as well as those from Syms and Sondra Perry in Princeton’s Hurley Gallery. Registration is encouraged.

A Three Band Night: ACCT Philly Benefit

The Lounge at World Cafe Live

3025 Walnut St.

Friday, Feb. 21, 8:30pm

$12-$15

Local bands The Lizanne Knott Band, The Fractals, and Ross Bellenoit and Friends come together to perform a benefit to aid some of Philadelphia’s most vulnerable residents – its animals. The show benefits the Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia, the largest such organization in the area. They provide foster care and adoption services and also take dangerous animals off the street. The show is for all ages.

Black History Month Cultural Fair

Lucien E. Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional Library

125 S. 52nd St.

Saturday, Feb. 22, 1 p.m.

Free

In celebration of Black History Month, West Philadelphia’s Lucien E. Blackwell branch of the Free Library is partnering with the African American Museum in Philadelphia to host the second annual Black History Month Cultural Fair. Representatives from community organizations all over the city will be there to answer questions, provide information about their services, sign interested parties up for volunteering efforts, and help the community find resources for education, health, careers and more.

Charlie Mack Old School Skate Party

Millennium Skate World

1900 Carman St.

Camden, N.J.

Saturday, Feb. 22, 10:30 p.m.

$30

Legendary Philadelphia radio personalities Lady B and Patti Jackson join artist manager and community activist Charles “Charlie Mack” Alston for a “throwback” skating party that features celebrity guests, an 80s “best dressed” contest and more. Skate rental is included in the cost of the ticket.

Party for the Market

Reading Terminal Market

51 N. 12th St.

Sat, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.

$95 – $200

The Roaring Twenties is the theme for an event that combines a party with a benefit for the historic market. More than 35 of the terminal’s top proprietors will be on hand serving food and desserts. Five open bars will dispense wine, beer and specialty cocktails, and four live bands will perform. A dance floor, cabaret and cocktail lounge will be part of the night, as well as a silent auction and casino-style games. Proceeds from the event help keep the National Historic Landmark building, first operational in 1893, upgraded and in good working condition.

Marie Cuttoli: The Modern Thread from Miró to Man Ray

The Barnes Foundation

2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Sunday, Feb. 23 – Sunday, May 10

$5 – $25

Entrepreneur and art collector Marie Cuttoli was a Parisian arts collector who sought to revitalize the tapestry industry in her native Algeria. After training local artisans how to create tapestry, Cuttoli opened Maison Myrbor in Paris. It served as both a design studio and art gallery as Cuttoli encouraged legendary artists in multiple disciplines including Léger, Pablo Picasso, Le Corbusier, Joan Miró and Man Ray to adapt some of their greatest works for tapestries. In the 30s and 40s, fellow art collector and patron Dr. Albert Barnes, who founded the Barnes Foundation, supported and advocated for Cuttoli’s efforts during a U.S. exhibition of the tapestries. “The Modern Thread From Miró To Man Ray” includes the paintings and drawings that inspired the tapestries.

À la Française

The Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

300 S. Broad St.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.

$37-$95

French classical music is on the menu this weekend for those who appreciate the work of legendary composers including Claude Debussy, Joseph Ravel, Charles Gounod and Gabriel Fauré. Bringing that music to life is maestro Dirk Brossé and the chamber orchestra with violinist Danbi Um, who will perform selected works.

Curtis Family Concerts: Winter House

Curtis Institute of Music, Gould Rehearsal Hall

1616 Locust Street

Sunday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

$6-$12

VOCES8, the global vocal collective co-founded in Britain by musician Paul Smith, comes to the Curtis Institute for an interactive, collaborative performance. With the help of a string orchestra drawn from some of the musicians at Curtis Institute, and soprano Olivia Smith, the group’s stated mission to share the joy of singing should find a receptive home in Philadelphia. Both children and adults can expand their creativity through music and movement en route to learning new songs from multiple genres and countries. All ages and musical abilities are encouraged to participate. This is part of the ongoing Curtis Institute’s Family Concerts series.

Digable Planets w/Johnny Popcorn

Ardmore Music Hall

23 E. Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore

Sunday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.

$39 – $59

In 1993, a trio named Digable Planets released their debut “Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space)” and burst onto the music scene with an instantly unforgettable mashup of jazz and hip-hop called “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat).” Philly-born musician Craig “Doodlebug” Irving connected with Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler and MaryAnn “Ladybug Mecca” Santos Viera to form the trio in the early 90s. Their laid-back lyrics, style and visuals set a smooth tone for the era of hip-hop jazz fusion. After winning a Grammy for Best Rap Performance – Duo or Group for “Rebirth of Slick” (Cool Like Dat)” in 1994, they released the well-received follow-up “Blowout Comb,” then split up. Years after the group disbanded to work on their own individual projects, they’ve reunited and are touring again.