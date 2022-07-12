‘Abbott Elementary’ earns multiple Emmy nods

The crowd-pleasing and acclaimed “Abbott Elementary” made a splashy debut in its first year, earning a best comedy nod and a lead acting bid for its creator, Quinta Brunson. Also receiving nominations from the show are Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Tyler James Williams for their supporting roles.

“Succession” received a leading 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a landmark rival in “Squid Game,” the first non-English language series to vie for television’s top honor.

“Squid Game,” a South Korea-set drama in which the poor are fodder for brutal games, earned a best drama nomination and 13 other bids for September’s Emmy Awards. “Succession” captured the best drama trophy and eight other awards when it last vied for Emmys, in 2020.

“Ted Lasso” was the top comedy series nominee with 20 bids and has the chance to earn its second consecutive best comedy trophy, as academy voters proved undeterred by its sophomore season turn to the emotional dark side.

Other top nominees included the tropical resort-set anthology dramedy “The White Lotus,” which also received 20 nominations; the comedies “Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building” with 17 bids each, and teenage dysfunction drama “Euphoria.” Its star, Zendaya, was crowned best actress in 2020 was nominated again.

Departing series that might have expected salutes were instead snubbed, including the beloved family drama “This Is Us” received one bid, for original music and lyrics, while an equally beloved family comedy, “black-ish,” earned costume and hairstyling nominations. “Ozark,” which wrapped its run last season, fared better, with 13 bids including best drama series.