Thirteen Pennsylvanians who had been serving life in prison are now going free, after a state board recommended them for release and Gov. Tom Wolf signed off on their commutation this week.

But for officials and advocates who have long supported clemency, it’s a bittersweet victory — and one that points to a need for change.

The announcement late Thursday of Wolf’s commutations came after a fourteenth prisoner in line for clemency, Bruce Norris, 69, died of COVID-19 in prison.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who has been a significant force behind the administration prioritizing pardons, said Norris’ death “personally devastated” him, and galvanized him to speed up the process.

“The governor and I discussed that [Thursday] and … it’s a priority that he wants to get it streamlined,” Fetterman said. “That was his exact word, he said, ‘We’ve got to streamline this.’”

Fetterman didn’t have many specifics, other than saying that Wolf is actively working on the issue, and that he thinks Norris’ death could be a “catalyst.”

Wolf’s office hasn’t yet commented on his decision to issue the pardons, or on intentions he might have to change the way the process works.