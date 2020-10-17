Women in Philadelphia and across the country gathered Saturday in protest of the likely confirmation of a new conservative Supreme Court justice, Amy Coney Barrett, and to oppose President Donald Trump just weeks before the election.

Philly’s “We Dissent” march began at 2 p.m. at Independence Hall.

Ellen Sharkey and Georgia Schilling, both from Piscataway, NJ, say they think suburban women are the voters Trump doesn’t expect to turn against him (thus the costumes). But, they say, they think his anti-affordable housing message for the suburbs is racist and unwelcome. pic.twitter.com/n2al18Sd7d — Katie Meyer (@katieemeyer4) October 17, 2020

It has been nearly four years since the massive 2017 Women’s March, just after Trump’s inauguration, that saw more than a million people turn out at the primary Washington, D.C., event and around the country to protest the president.

At those first marches, many women’s worries about the Trump administration were more speculative, based on his comments about groping women — the pink hats women wore in protest of those comments became symbolic of the movement — and his embrace of social conservatives who have long supported, for instance, rollbacks of abortion rights.

With Trump’s first term nearly over, and with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death in September, those concerns have sharpened.

The GOP-controlled U.S. Senate has fast-tracked the confirmation of Barrett, Trump’s pick to replace Ginsburg on the high court. It’s a rebuke to Democrats, who maintain that it is inappropriate to confirm a justice when millions of Americans are already casting ballots and after Republicans scuttled the confirmation of President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court pick, Merrick Garland, by delaying votes until Trump was in office.