As we celebrate World Doula Week, I offer a message of encouragement to my precious community of women: you have never been more vital than you are right now!

This pandemic is limiting our connections. Nonetheless, I need you to remain creative and remind mothers-to-be of their innate sources of power. And whenever possible, we must comfort those scared and desperate individuals in their child-birthing year.

Many of us are scared, too. Things are changing so fast. It feels like we can’t even steady ourselves long enough to figure out next steps.

But we can make it through hard times. And we will.