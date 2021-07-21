Some much-needed funding has been given to a pair of educational operations in Camden.

AT&T gave over $40,000 to Hopeworks and Rowan University to help Camden youth transition to post-secondary educational opportunities.

Dawn Singleton, senior director of student success and inclusion programs at Rowan University, says the funds are necessary to help first-generation students make the move to higher education.

“So when you find funding that is able to help you be able to provide technology access, literacy to students and their families… It’s literally one in a million. It goes a long way, so I think it’s definitely an opportunity that we’re excited about.”

Moises Figueroa is a Camden resident who works for Hopeworks. He says he is receiving an education in computer coding in an effort to further his career ambitions.

“The training of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, how to do coding… Once I’m finished my training, I’ll get an internship here with Hopeworks, or any of the companies affiliated with Hopeworks, that need those skills.”