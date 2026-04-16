Rowan University receives $10M gift to establish school for financial planning

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Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey, has received what university officials said may be the largest financial gift of its kind in the nation. The $10 million commitment by Edelman Financial Engines will be used to establish the School of Financial Planning within the William G. Rohrer College of Business, as part of the accredited business education program.

University officials said the new school will be designed to address the nation’s increasing shortage of qualified financial planning professionals, preparing students to attain the Certified Financial Planner professional designation.

The school is developing curricula that will offer students bachelor’s degrees with majors and minors, master’s degrees, and certificate and executive education programs.

Rowan University President Ali Houshmand said this financial gift will allow the university to quickly develop a world-class financial planning program.

“The need of the country is massive in this area,” he said. “Over the next 10 years there will be a shortage of financial planners because the country is aging.”

“Financial education is a logical and important part of our public service mission as a state research institution — to educate people and equip them to contribute to their communities and professions,” he said.