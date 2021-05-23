76ers trust playoff process leads to 1st NBA title since ’83

Nobody beats the Wiz?

The Wizards face long odds — and an ugly history as they try and knock off the Sixers. The Wizards are trying to become the first team with a losing record to win a playoff series since the 1987 Seattle SuperSonics. That’s 30 straight postseason series losses for teams with losing records. Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, who torched the Sixers for 60 points this season, led a late-season surge that took the Wizards from 15 games below .500 into the postseason. The Wizards are the sixth team under the current playoff format (since 1984) to make the playoffs after being 15-plus games below .500. Teams that made it out of the first round? Zero.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks, a former Sixer, said an upset could be afoot.

“They put their socks on one sock at a time, like us. Unless they do something different, putting both on at the same time. But I don’t think so; that’s some tricky stuff there,” Brooks said.

Washington advanced by routing the Indiana Pacers 145-117 on Thursday night — “It’s probably the most beautiful thing I’ve seen us do all year,” Beal called it — to emerge from the play-in round as the East’s No. 8 seed, returning to the playoffs after a two-year absence.

The Wizards were a disaster early in the season, dealing with injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak, soft defense and little cohesion, and starting 0-5. then sitting at 17-32 in early April.

The Sixers swept the season series 3-0.

Jostling with Joel

The Wizards will use a center-by-committee to go up against Embiid: Alex Len usually starts and offers some measure of rim protection; Daniel Gafford usually is the first big man off the bench and can run the floor on offense — the guards will look to lob the ball to him — and is a shot blocker on defense; Robin Lopez, 33, knows every paint move in the book and has a hook shot that is often successful. Against the Pacers, that trio combined for 28 points and 23 rebounds. Gafford, acquired in a trade deadline deal with Chicago, contributed 15 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. “The three centers — look what they did. They all chipped in. They all contributed,” Brooks said. “They don’t get a lot of credit. They deserve a lot of credit.” One issue Gafford needs to be careful with is foul trouble, and he acknowledged as much, saying with a chuckle: “I’m sometimes a foul magnet. I want to put an end to that.”

Gimme a break

It’s only a two-day break from Thursday’s win to Sunday’s series opener for the Wizards, but that might seem like forever to them. Washington hasn’t had this much time without competing since the same lag between its contests March 18 and 21 — more than two months and 30 games ago. By Sunday, in contrast, the 76ers will have gone a week without playing and they had two days off between regular-season games as recently as May 9-10. “It is kind of interesting that two days feels like an eternity at this point,” Washington center Robin Lopez said. “I’m sure it’ll make somewhat of a difference. The human body’s got to be able to recuperate a little more in two days than in one day, I would assume.” That could be useful for someone like Beal, who missed three games late in the season with a strained left hamstring and hasn’t been back to 100% yet.