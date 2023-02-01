The Philadelphia 76ers and Snipes provided a shopping spree for 10 kids from the Christy Rec Center Tuesday as a reward for their hard work in the classroom.

Sixers big man and former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell helped the kids pick out some outfits, and took time to talk with them about everything from basketball to what video games he plays in his spare time.

Harrell said events like these are close to his heart, knowing the tough situations kids can be dealing with, and that it’s great to be giving back to the community.

“I had a couple of basketball questions they asked, but I also had one young fella show me his report card, and he’s making all A’s, so he’s already on the right track,” Harrell said.