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Clothing retailer Burlington will relocate its corporate headquarters to the Schuylkill Yards development in Philadelphia in a $370 million move that state officials say will bring at least 2,000 jobs to the city over the next five years.

The company’s current headquarters are located in Burlington, New Jersey. It will purchase property at 3151 Market St., an office and lab tower developed by Brandywine Realty Trust.

Burlington’s decision “is a powerful vote of confidence in our city and our people,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said Thursday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro described the move as “the largest headquarters relocation to the city in years” and one of the largest ever to Pennsylvania. Two Fortune 500 companies, Comcast and Aramark, are based in the city, and 20 are headquartered in the state, Shapiro said.

“We made clear we wanted Burlington right here in Philly. It’s a big deal, and it’s proof that everything we’re doing to make our commonwealth more attractive to great companies like Burlington is working,” Shapiro said during a news conference at Schuylkill Yards.

The state’s Department of Community and Economic Development enticed Burlington with $30 million in incentives — a $20 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant and a $10 million Pennsylvania First grant, Shapiro’s office said.

The city is giving the company $7 million in the form of a forgivable loan, as well as a Job Creation Tax Credit worth 2% of annual wages or $5,000 per new job created, whichever is higher, up to a specified limit, according to the city’s website.