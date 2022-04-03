Embiid, Harris help lead 76ers to 144-114 rout of Hornets

Embiid scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the first half as Philadelphia’s offense seemed to flow more through Harden, who was 4-for-15 from the floor in the Sixers’ 102-94 loss at Detroit on Thursday night. Harden became more of a distributor, getting the ball to Embiid down low and Harris in the corner.

“We’re balancing everything game by game and possession by possession,” Harden said. “When Tyrese and Tobi have it going on and they are being aggressive, we can put up 140. It’s just me trying to make the right plays. There are nights when I’m going to have to be aggressive. It’s just going possession by possession and seeing the game as it plays out.”

Tip-ins

Hornets: Gordon Hayward returned to the Charlotte roster on Saturday for the first time after missing 22 games with a left ankle sprain on Feb. 7. The forward came off the bench as Hornets coach James Borrego tries to manage his minutes before Charlotte’s appearance in the East’s play-in tournament, scoring five points in 16 minutes.

“The first time out of the gate, it’s going to take a minute,” Borrego said. “He looked comfortable and I didn’t see any hestitation or reservation from him. That’s positive.”

76ers: The Sixers set season highs in points (144), three-pointers made (21) and assists. … Embiid showed reporters after the game that he has a cut at the bend point on his right middle finger that he says has been in place for a few months as a result of passing and dunking at different points. He did not indicate that the cut will force him to miss any time.

Up next

Hornets: Play at Miami on Tuesday night. Miami has won the first three games between the two teams this season.

76ers: At Cleveland on Sunday. It is the first game of a three-game road trip that will serve as the final one of Philadelphia’s regular season