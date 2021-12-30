76ers coach Doc Rivers enters COVID health and safety protocols, Burke to take over duties: Source

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers has entered the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, a team source tells Action News’ Jeff Skversky.

Assistant coach Dan Burke will take over the head coaching role starting tonight in Brooklyn when the team plays the Nets, the source confirms to Action News.

Burke will continue to be acting head coach while Rivers is out, however long that may be.

Rivers joins Andre Drummond, Danny Green, and Shake Milton who are also in the health and safety protocols.