6 dogs found abandoned with note at Bucks County park
Three of the dogs have already been adopted and officials say the remaining three were taken to the SPCA in New Hope.
Officials in Bucks County are educating residents on how to properly surrender animals after someone abandoned several dogs over the weekend.
The Morrisville Borough Police Department posted photos on social media of the pets that were left behind.
Authorities say six dogs were abandoned at a park along East Philadelphia Avenue on Saturday.
Officers found a note from the former owner saying he could no longer care for them.
The department says it’s best to drop off pets you can no longer care for at a local animal shelter.
