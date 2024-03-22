5th suspect arrested in SEPTA bus stop shooting that injured 8 students in Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with a SEPTA bus stop shooting that injured eight students.

During a press conference on Thursday, police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy who investigators say helped four others carry out the mass shooting on March 6.

The four other suspects are also in police custody. They have been identified as Asir Boone, 17, Jermahd Carter, 19, Jamaal Tucker, 18, and Ahnile Buggs, 18.

The gunfire rang out around 3 p.m. on March 6 as several Northeast High School students were waiting for the bus at Cottman and Rising Sun avenues in the city’s Burholme neighborhood.

The injured students ranged between the ages of 15 and 17. One of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, was shot nine times and had to be hospitalized in critical condition.

All of the victims are now in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Police have been working to determine if the Burlhome shooting is connected to another shooting that claimed the life of 17-year-old Imhotep Charter High School student Dayemen Taylor.

Taylor was shot on March 4 while waiting at a SEPTA bus stop in Ogontz. Two other students and two bus passengers were also injured.