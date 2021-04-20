Brush fires spread along train tracks in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood

    By
  David Chang, NBC10
    April 20, 2021
The fires are burning on 10th and Venango streets and extending to Broad and Lycoming streets, spreading to nearby brush, cars, and several buildings.

Firefighters are battling several brush fires that are burning along the train tracks in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood.

The fires started around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday and spread along the tracks from Broad and Lycoming streets to 12th and Luzerne streets, damaging nearby cars and buildings.

So far no injuries have been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

