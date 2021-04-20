Brush fires spread along train tracks in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood
This article originally appeared on NBC10.
—
Firefighters are battling several brush fires that are burning along the train tracks in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood.
The fires started around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday and spread along the tracks from Broad and Lycoming streets to 12th and Luzerne streets, damaging nearby cars and buildings.
So far no injuries have been reported.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!