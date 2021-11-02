4 children missing in fire at vacant Marcus Hook warehouse found safe

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Four children who were reported missing in a three-alarm warehouse fire have been found safe in Marcus Hook, Delaware County on Monday night.

Chief Ken Smith, Jr. of the Marcus Hook-Trainer Fire Department says he does not know why the children were in the building, but they all were found safe.

“They have all been found and they are all home safe right now,” said Chief Ken Smith, Jr. of the Marcus Hook-Trainer Fire Department.