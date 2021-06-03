3 Wilmington police officers injured by gunfire while responding to call

This story originally appeared on 6ABC.

Using a fire truck ladder, SWAT team members entered an apartment building in Wilmington, Delaware Thursday morning that has been the center of an hourslong standoff.

Minutes later, a woman and a small child exited from the window.

The Action Cam was at the scene around 6:20 a.m. as members of the SWAT unit entered the building through a third-floor window on the 2400 block of North Market Street, approximately eight hours since three Wilmington officers were shot at the same location.

One SWAT officer went up the ladder, knocked on the window, opened it and then went inside. He was followed by more SWAT officers, one by one.

Then around ten minutes later, officers started to exit the building.

Moments after, a small child was carried down by officers.

One of the officers could then be seen talking to a woman who eventually exited through the same window and slowly made her way down the ladder.

Their connection to the shooting and standoff is not known at this point. It is also not known if anyone else was inside the building. The status of the gunman remains unclear.

There has been no word on any arrests.