3 people injured, including 17-year-old, in North Philly shooting
Police said dozens of juveniles were seen fleeing the scene as they arrived.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Three people were shot early Monday morning as a party was breaking up in North Philadelphia. One of the victims was a 17-year-old girl, police said.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on the 1300 block of North 10th Street.
Police said two victims ran inside a home after they were wounded.
The 17-year-old girl was listed in critical condition.
A 23-year-old man was shot several times and was listed in stable condition.
Authorities said a 31-year-old man later turned up at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg.
