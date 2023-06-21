Probe blames Pa. county’s November ballot paper shortage on inexperience, poor training

Sanguedolce said Tuesday that meetings about the next steps are ongoing, including “how to move forward and prevent it from happening again.” That may include deploying county workers in other departments to help with elections as well as potentially hiring a consultant to improve procedures.

What Sanguedolce’s report called a “catastrophic oversight” resulting in the Election Day shortfall of paper for ballots in Luzerne, a swing county in northeastern Pennsylvania, was also the subject of a three-hour hearing in March by the U.S. House Administration Committee.

The ballot paper problems prompted a judge to keep polls open for two extra hours, contributed to a delay in reporting election results and was the topic of contentious public meetings, as well as Sanguedolce’s investigation. He blamed the lack of sufficient paper on incompetence and said he found no evidence of any sort of cover-up.

“Although a glaring mistake, the omission was not intentional,” the report concluded. “The parties involved were obviously distressed by the error and resulting effects.”

Ballot paper problems caused voting to stop, at least briefly, in 16 of the county’s 143 polling locations, in some cases just until they could turn to the use of emergency or provisional ballots, Sanguedolce’s investigative team found.

“The steps of ensuring the correct paper was on hand, ordering that paper if not on hand, and then loading sufficient quantities of that paper into the cabinets were missed by all officials tasked with such responsibilities throughout the process,” investigators concluded. In prior elections, that duty had been performed by the county’s elections director, who at the time of the November election was a woman in the position for just a couple months.

Sanguedolce, an elected Republican, said there was no basis for some claims that the problems were concentrated in GOP areas.

The review also found nothing to support claims that voting machines had been tampered with, that paper had been removed intentionally or that there was a deliberate effort to not order sufficient ballot paper.

“We find the allegation that the shortage was the result of a premeditated plan to be unsupported by any evidence,” according to the report.

The report said there was validity to a complaint aired during the congressional hearing — that a voter arrived at a Hazleton polling place shortly after 8 p.m. but the doors were locked, even though a judge had extended voting until 10 p.m. In that case, the judge of elections told investigators no one was able to stay past 8 p.m. and they were unable to reach the county elections office, the report said.