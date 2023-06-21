Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over his efforts to overturn 2020 election

Duncan Carling of the office of chief trial counsel — which is seeking Eastman’s disbarment — said Eastman’s legal theory was “unsupported by historical precedent and law and contrary to our values as a nation.” Eastman continued his efforts to undermine the election even after state and federal officials publicly rejected Trump allies’ claims of fraud, Carling said.

“All of his misconduct was done with one singular purpose: To obstruct the electoral count on Jan. 6 and stop Vice President Pence from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the election,” Carling said. “He was fully aware in real time that his plan was damaging the nation,” he added.

Eastman’s attorney, Randall A. Miller, told the judge that Eastman “was not there to steal the election or invent ways to make President Trump the winner.” Miller argued Eastman was merely engaging in what he said was a serious debate at the time about what authority the vice president had concerning the certification of the election.

“The facts will show that the purpose of Dr. Eastman’s eventual assessment here was to delay, to delay the counting of the electoral votes so that there could be reasonable investigation undertaken by those states,” he said.

The proceedings are expected to last at least eight days. The California State Bar is a regulatory agency and the only court system in the U.S. that is dedicated to attorney discipline. Eastman is expected to testify later Tuesday.

Others who will testify in the hearing in the State Bar Court of California include Greg Jacob, a former attorney for Pence. Jacob had pushed back against Eastman’s plan to have Pence stop the certification of Biden’s victory. Pence didn’t have the power to overturn the election and has said so.

The State Bar alleges that Eastman violated California’s business and professions code by making false and misleading statements that constitute acts of “moral turpitude, dishonesty, and corruption,” and in doing so he “violated this duty in furtherance of an attempt to usurp the will of the American people and overturn election results for the highest office in the land — an egregious and unprecedented attack on our democracy.”