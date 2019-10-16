Just before midnight on April 20, a driver in a 2019 Camaro sped down Red Lion Road and crashed into two cars waiting to turn north on Bustleton Avenue. Those cars then collided with three other vehicles, creating a six-car chain-reaction crash in the busy Northeast Philadelphia intersection.

The driver who caused the initial crash fled the scene. Five people, including a pregnant woman and two children, were taken to the hospital. The couple in the SUV, which flipped over completely, never made it out of their car.

Their names were Juan A. Lopez Rivera and Carmen Montalvo Ruiz. They left behind two children, Cynthia and Jonathan, along with parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Only hours before, Lopez Rivera and Montalvo Ruiz had been dancing at a relative’s birthday party. Family members said they realized there was something wrong when the couple was no longer returning their text messages.

“I lost my parents,” Cynthia Lopez Montalvo told NBC10. “They were my life.”

Lopez Montalvo’s parents are a single data point on a map released by the Bike Coalition of Philadelphia, based on open data from the city’s records. The map of all fatal traffic crashes in 2019 to date shows that traffic deaths are highest in North and Lower Northeast Philadelphia.