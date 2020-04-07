2 SEPTA depot workers die from novel coronavirus, union says

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

Two SEPTA depot workers died from the novel coronavirus, the transit workers union confirmed with NBC10 Monday.

Willie Brown, president of the Transit Workers of America Local 234, which is the largest union of SEPTA employees, told NBC10 two SEPTA workers passed away after testing positive for COVID-19. One of the employees worked at the Elmwood Trolley Depot while the second worked at the South Philly Depot. SEPTA also confirmed the death of the South Philly Depot worker.

Brown is currently meeting with the victims’ families.