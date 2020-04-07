Coronavirus Pandemic

2 SEPTA depot workers die from novel coronavirus, union says

    By
  • David Chang, NBC10
    • April 6, 2020
SEPTA Route 15 trolley car. (NBC10)

SEPTA Route 15 trolley car. (NBC10)

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

_

Two SEPTA depot workers died from the novel coronavirus, the transit workers union confirmed with NBC10 Monday.

Willie Brown, president of the Transit Workers of America Local 234, which is the largest union of SEPTA employees, told NBC10 two SEPTA workers passed away after testing positive for COVID-19. One of the employees worked at the Elmwood Trolley Depot while the second worked at the South Philly Depot. SEPTA also confirmed the death of the South Philly Depot worker.

Brown is currently meeting with the victims’ families.

Related Content

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

Part of the series

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate