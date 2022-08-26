2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary

Project Veritas, which identifies itself as a news organization, is best known for conducting hidden camera stings that have embarrassed news outlets, labor organizations and Democratic politicians. Founder James O’Keefe has cast the organization’s methods as part of a long tradition of journalists using hidden cameras or subterfuge to uncover wrongdoing.

“Project Veritas’s news gathering was ethical and legal” in the diary affair, the group said in a statement Thursday. The organization has said that it turned the journal over to law enforcement after receiving it from “tipsters” who maintained that it had been abandoned in a room.

“A journalist’s lawful receipt of material later alleged to be stolen is routine, commonplace and protected by the First Amendment,” Project Veritas added Thursday.

Neither Project Veritas nor any staffers have been charged with a crime.

The FBI searched the group’s New York offices and the homes of some of its employees as part of the investigation. A court in New York appointed a former federal judge to review material that was seized in those searches, so as to ensure that investigators couldn’t look at material protected by journalistic or attorney-client privileges.

Generally, media organizations aren’t culpable for receiving material that might have been stolen, if they weren’t involved in the theft. But there can be criminal liability for orchestrating theft and then knowingly paying for stolen material.

“There is no First Amendment protection for the theft and interstate transport of stolen property,” the U.S. attorney’s office wrote in a court filing last year.

O’Keefe has said that Project Veritas ultimately did not publish information from the diary because it could not confirm it belonged to Ashley Biden.

He added that there was “no doubt Project Veritas acted appropriately at each and every step.”

___

Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak contributed from Philadelphia.