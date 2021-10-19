2 people shot while inside vehicle near Philadelphia high school

    By
  • 6abc
    • October 18, 2021
The call came in around 3 p.m. for a shooting near the intersection of Rowland and Ryan avenues, which is just outside Lincoln High School in the city's Mayfair section. (6abc)

Police are investigating a double shooting near a Philadelphia high school on Monday afternoon.

The call came in around 3 p.m. for a shooting near the intersection of Rowland and Ryan avenues, which is just outside Lincoln High School in the city’s Mayfair section.

Police confirm to Action News that a 65-year-old male was shot in the head and a 16-year-old male was shot in the neck while inside a vehicle. Both victims are listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police cordoned off an area near the school.

Investigators have not said if any students were involved.

At least two people have been arrested.

