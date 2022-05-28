Inside Courtroom 6B, Wolfson heard from members of both victims’ families. Some said they hoped God could forgive the defendant’s “heinous” acts, and all decried what they called senseless violence that is ravaging communities.

“These guys set out to seek revenge on somebody who did something to them, and as a result my daughter is dead,’’ Marcy Perkins said. “Why? The person you were looking for, you didn’t even get.”

Joshua Potts, Banner’s father, said his boy was a fun-loving child whose promise was shattered in an instant. “Now he’s stuck in bed, with tubes in his body, unable to do anything. He’s in so much pain.”

A prosecutor read a statement from Banner’s mother Shaylynn as she shook in her seat while two women hugged her. “He’s had 16 surgeries in five years,’’ her statement said. “He takes 20 meds, every two hours. He needs constant care.”

Wolfson had opened the hearing by warning spectators against outbursts but during one relative’s statement, a woman on the defendants’ side of the gallery began yelling and cursing, leading to her swift removal and another admonition from the judge.

“If you disrupt, you are gone,’’ he reiterated.

After hearing from the families, Wolfson lamented the “horrific offenses” that occurred on June 6, 2017.

Then he complied with the terms of a plea deal reached last year for Ryan Bacon, 37, who once was a rap performer who went by the name Buck 50.

The judge gave Bacon 30 years in federal prison for his role in kidnapping Perkins and killing and dumping her in a wooded area, and the chain of events that led to Banner being shot in his mother’s car by men trying to shoot at Perkins’ boyfriend, Markevis Stanford.

Prosecutors have said Bacon shot Perkins after first throwing her into the trunk of a car while using her phone to track down Stanford. That’s what fellow defendant Dontae Sykes told authorities when he pleaded guilty last year. Bacon, who did not cooperate with prosecutors, denies pulling the trigger. Sykes will be sentenced at a later date.

Prosecutors have said Stanford previously offered $10,000 to another man to kill Bacon. Before killing Perkins, Bacon and other men spotted Stanford walking in Glasgow near U.S. 40 and Del. 896 and shot at him several times, without success, court records show.

Bacon’s attorney, Edson Bostic, was subdued after the sentencing.

“This was a difficult case all around for all concerned,’’ Bostic said. “We believe there’s a just outcome and it closes a chapter on our lives and we move forward as best we can from here.”