A 37-year-old Wilmington rapper stood in federal court Monday and pleaded guilty to his role in an accidental shooting that paralyzed a 6-year-old Wilmington boy and a related execution-style killing of a Newark-area woman four and a half years ago.

Ryan Bacon, who used the name Buck 50 in his rap videos, was the second man to plead guilty to stalking, kidnapping, and firearm charges in a case that has been winding its way through U.S. District Court since 2018.

Bacon and prosecutors agreed that he would serve a 30-year prison sentence for his crimes, although he could have been sentenced to life if convicted at trial. Judge Leonard P. Stark accepted the deal though he won’t pronounce the sentence formally until April.

Three other men, some with ties to drug dealing organizations, are scheduled for trial on similar charges in January.

What makes Bacon’s plea deal unique is that he did not agree to testify against any of his co-defendants. Bacon’s friend, an admitted drug dealer named Dontae Sykes, pleaded guilty in the case in January and has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

“This is a straightforward decision to take responsibility for his involvement in some of these matters,’’ Bacon’s attorney Edson Bostic said after the 40-minute plea hearing. “He’s not providing any testimony for the government or anything like that. Mr. Bacon is very mindful of the injuries and harm that came to people, and he wanted to acknowledge his involvement.”