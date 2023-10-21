2 dead after fiery crash involving tanker truck on Pa. Turnpike in Montgomery County: Sources

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Two people were killed and another person was injured after a fiery, multi-vehicle crash involving a tanker crash and several other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, sources tell Action News.

It happened late Saturday morning on the Northeast Extension (I-476) between the Mid-County and Lansdale exits.

All lanes of the highway are shut down between those exits, and Turnpike officials expect them to be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers trapped in the backlog are being urged to stay inside their vehicles.

Some motorists are being turned around using an emergency access gate at mile marker 23. Action News has also learned officials were also working to remove some concrete barriers so traffic could be turned around on the highway.

Footage captured by passing motorist Hector Lucena shows the scene soon after the crash, as emergency services were arriving.

“My god. Debris all over the place. What happened here?” Lucena says aloud in the video, before passing the burning tanker.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the charred truck cab along with the burned remains of two other vehicles.

Firefighters could be seen spraying foam on the tanker itself.

There was no immediate word on the cause of this crash.

For the latest highway conditions, check 6abc.com/Traffic.