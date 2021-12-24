And people were able to meet where they wanted to meet for an hour to have a conversation. There were some guidelines to make sure that they knew that they could relax. It was safe. It wasn’t going to be shared. And then later they were able to journal about this. And these journals will be saved over the 10 years. And what happens to the journals?

They’re going to be collected at the end and they’re going to be donated to the Philadelphia Free Library for a special collection. The idea is that with these 100 listeners becoming better listeners over this decade, they’re going to bring this good quality of listening wherever they go. They’re going to bring this new quality … and then this is how we make change.

Listening seems easy, but it can be difficult to do in a way that makes a person feel listened to. We’re in the holiday season. It’s a time for lots of gatherings. And even with COVID’s presence, I think more people are gathering. I saw that around Thanksgiving. What do you suggest we do to become good listeners when we catch up with friends and family and others?

Yeah, I would invite people to try at least four five minutes to connect with someone and pay really good attention to what the person is saying, just intentionally in your mind. Prepare to listen well and then see what happens. Observe what happens in the other person. Observe what happens to yourself. Try to bring the quality of attention in, which you invite with your nonverbal signals. You’re saying, “I’m here” without words. You’re saying, “Tell me more.” And you didn’t even have to agree with what the person is saying to be giving them the gift of holding that space in which they get to share who they are.