Indonesia is an archipelago between the Indian and Pacific oceans, with 17,000 islands and so many microcultures, identifiable by unique traditions.

A pop-up bazaar along Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill is a marketplace of fair-trade crafts and art, handpicked in Indonesia by artist and educator Laura Cohn.

Cohn, of Mount Airy, has lived in Java and Bali, where she absorbed the language and put her hands to work in batik.

WHYY’s “Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn recently visited Cohn’s shop, a great place to learn about Indonesia and its people.

Where does the tour begin, Laura?

We have to start in Bali because that’s the homeland of where I first went in 1988, and I traveled there on a whim from Australia and I fell in love with the culture because of the connection in Hindu dharma and between art and life is much more integrated than it is in the West. So I love the fact that a farmer will also paint or dance, or a bank teller will also play the gamelan.

I like that, the dharma between work and art is integrated.

Yes.

And you became a batik artist.

There’s a phrase in Indonesian … you kind of fall in love. And I fell in love … with batik because as an oil painter, you can be really exact with oils. In batik, you have to give up control. Especially the dyes I was working within Indonesia, because they’re solar-activated. Depending on the weather one day, it might be very well that I couldn’t get the right palette of blues because you have to put the dye fabric up to the sun. And if it’s a cloudy day or the monsoon season, you don’t get the right palette, so you have to really be willing to let go. And that was a great lesson for me as an artist.