10 small businesses Philadelphians want you to know about

We rely on small businesses for far more than goods and services. They are sources of comfort and community – anchors during the most triumphant and mundane moments in our lives. From celebratory meals to routine coffees and breakfast sandwiches, they help us and our city tick.

As many Philadelphia-area small businesses struggle to navigate the pandemic, we set out to highlight a few of them. We asked you which businesses you can’t live without. From cafes to pet stores, your responses were robust, but we know they barely scratch the surface. Help us expand this list and tell us: Which Philly small business is your MVP?

Weavers Way Co-op

Mt. Airy, Chestnut Hill, Ambler

“Great staff. Fantastic products. Excellent community outreach.” — Peter Roman