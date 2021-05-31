1 dead after car crashes into Bucks Co. senior rehabilitation center

    By
  • 6ABC Digital Staff
    • May 31, 2021
A car crashed into the Langhorne Gardens Health & Rehabilitation Center in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. (Screenshot via 6ABC)

One person was killed in a crash outside a senior rehabilitation center in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Authorities say a car slammed into an outside wall of the administration building of the Langhorne Gardens Health & Rehabilitation Center on the 300 block of Manor Avenue around 8 a.m. Monday.

The car caught fire.

One person in the vehicle was killed, authorities said.

The fire was placed under control at 8:30 a.m.

The building was not evacuated and no other injuries have been reported.

According to its website, “Langhorne Gardens offers both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care services. (They) specialize in post-surgical care, including wound vac, TPN and bariatric care.” It was acquired by Saber Healthcare in 2018.

