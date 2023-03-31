How satellite internet might hurdle Iranian censorship

Ghazinouri became an expert in online security and telecom — not out of personal interest — but because he had to as a student activist in Iran.

“Just a month before defending my thesis, I was expelled from university for my activism and then later had to flee the country to avoid arrest,” he said.

How can satellites help?

Since fleeing Iran in 2011, Ghazinouri has helped support nonprofits that promote an accessible and open internet in Iran. As part of those efforts, he wants to help find alternatives to VPNs. He has his eyes on satellite networks like Starlink, Kuiper, AST Spacemobile, and OneWeb, which could potentially hurdle Iran’s telecom infrastructure instead of sneaking through.

These are just a few of the many satellite providers now in a race to provide global broadband from space.

According to satellite industry advisor Whitney Lohmeyer — who was the first engineer hired at OneWeb — the Federal Communications Commission has seen applications from over 20 distinct entities for more than 70,000 satellites. “It’s an incredible time in our industry,” she said. “We’re ultimately giving people autonomy and freedom.”

We can think of these satellites as cell towers in the sky that orbit the earth at 17,000 miles per hour. That’s 10 times faster than a bullet. What makes them so special is that they fly just a few hundred miles above the earth in low earth orbit or LEO rather than 20,000 miles away in geostationary orbit or GEO, which is what traditional satellite phones depend on.

Not only does LEO’s proximity get rid of the lag between calls, it also makes it possible for our regular smartphones to connect directly to satellites, potentially extending our cellular coverage to every corner of the planet. And it’s not just phone calls and texts. It’s also a potential gateway to the internet for the 2.7 billion people that are currently offline.

Starlink is already up and running, providing internet to more than one million users all over the world, but it has a catch: Connections are routed through a $500 user terminal dish that’s about the size of a briefcase. This is a big barrier in countries like Iran where the terminals have to be smuggled across the border in a process that’s dangerous and expensive.

Ghazinouri is part of a nonprofit organization called Holistic Resilience that’s sending Starlink terminals to Iran and he says there are only a few hundred active terminals inside the country right now.

For a country with almost 90 million people, a few hundred terminals seem like a drop in the bucket. But for now, he sees it as a way to get unrestricted internet directly into the hands of journalists and activist leaders.

“It just denies the regime the immunity of total internet shutdown,” Ghazinouri said. “And if there are hundreds of reporters in the country with Starlink terminals who can send videos of what’s happening inside the country, it does some damage control.”

Starlink’s limitations

Despite Starlink’s success, satellite internet continues to feel like a far-away dream to Payam, the coder and cryptocurrency miner. He says terminals go for $1500 through underground resellers and there are worries that the police could confiscate terminals and jail users.

The government might also try to jam satellite signals over cities. Geopolitical tensions could heat up to the point where providers limit or cut off service, which happened with Starlink in Ukraine.

“So, Starlink is out of reach for us,” said Payam. “I think when mobile makers and satellite internet providers get the internet directly to mobile devices without any special accessories needed, that could completely change the game.

Ghazinouri and Payam say that once user terminals and next-gen satellite phones get cheap enough, the government will have to give up on confiscating the technology. Ghazinouri points to an example – the way satellite TV receivers have caught on in the country over the last 20 years.

“Initially they were really expensive. They were really hard to get,” he said. But as the receivers got cheaper and easier to install, there were just too many. The government couldn’t keep up anymore. And now he says almost everyone has them. Some satellite TV channels have more viewers than state news channels.

“You can confiscate hundreds of [terminals]. You can arrest hundreds of people. But when the numbers go really high — they’ll have to give up the way they did with satellite TVs,” Ghazinouri said.

Soon enough, our smartphones may be able to connect directly to satellites — without the need for user terminals. The iPhone 14 is already designed to do this in emergencies, and if the next generation of phones are built with the same capabilities, it could quickly become a game changer in Iran, for people like Payam and his sister Azadeh.

“We pour our blood, sweat, and tears into our work because we feel committed to making progress; to improving our circumstances,” Azadeh said. “There is always a heavy price that we’re ready to pay to make our lives better and are actually paying it with our heart and soul; it’s not something you can get used to.”