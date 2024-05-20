For scientists, musical giftedness remains an enigma of human biology

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Pianist Tatyana Roytshteyn has been a professionally trained classical musician for most of her life. Several years ago, she started a small music school, serving as a private music instructor at a studio in Wallingford, Pennsylvania.

Most of her students are studying at an intermediate level – the youngest trainee being 3 years old and the oldest being 80. And while Roytshteyn has taught a wealth of talented musicians, she says, she has never come across a true musical prodigy.

“We’ve had some very talented kids that can do things at a very young age,” Roytshteyn said. “But I wouldn’t call them prodigies.”

Recently, Tatyana and her husband Serban Petrescu, concertmaster of the Newark Symphony Orchestra in Delaware, had several students perform at the 4th Annual Bösendorfer Youth Music Festival at the German Society of Pennsylvania, an event that showcases young musicians ages 6-18.

Each student is given up to 8 minutes to perform their musical pieces featuring arrangements from some of the most prominent composers over the centuries such as Ludwig van Beethoven, Frederic Chopin, Maurice Ravel and Muzio Clementi.

Some students were accompanied by either an instructor or a parent. One of the youngest musicians, Lucille Ren, was a bronze medalist, and flawlessly performed the Concerto No. 2 in D Major by Mozart on violin.

Among the gold medalists was 17-year old Lucas Lauprasert on viola from the Ann Newman Quartet in Philadelphia. They played the String Quartet in F Major Op. 18, No. 1 by Beethoven, nailing each note, tone and pitch with tremendous vigor and precision.

“When I was really young, I watched a TV show which incorporated a lot of classical music within its episodes,” Lauprasert said. “I just fell in love with them and ever since it’s been one of the main reasons why I told myself that I wanted to make music of my own.”

Another member of the quartet is 17-year old Gabriela Salvador-Riera on violin, who has played since she was 4-years old. She recalled being brought up in a “musical” household, even though her parents were not musicians themselves.

“We played a lot of music around the house. I would sing and dance a lot and then out of the blue my mom recalls that I kind of just started begging for violin lessons out of nowhere. ” she said.

But one myth about being an advanced musician at her age, Salvador-Riera said, is that it’s all an innate gift.

“It’s a pretty common misconception that it comes from just raw talent,” she said. “It’s a lot of hard work and that’s the main chunk of it.”

Salvador-Riera says she practices on average three hours a day.

Most lifelong musicians like Serban Petrescu believe that there’s a common misconception about up-and-coming musicians — that somehow all of them are prodigies.