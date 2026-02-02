Dry January is over — but don’t pour yourself a drink just yet

“The key is to notice how much better we feel. You know, that’s positive reinforcement.” Things like having more time and not suffering hangovers. “There’s clarity of thought, increased energy, mood and less anxiety,” he added. This is what he thinks of as the true, lasting potential of Dry January. “And so it is possible to learn to not drink and things like journaling that experience or joining a group to share that journey will help you notice it.”

Creating social spaces without booze

Taking a month off from drinking could be an invitation to change aspects of your life.

“I have a big philosophy about looking at things in your life and asking yourself, is this making my world bigger or smaller,” said Philadelphian Annie Fogarty, who is sober after years of what she described as an addiction to alcohol..

“Sometimes habits of ours that we keep doing, they’re actually keeping us very stuck and stagnant and preventing us from doing new things that could be better for us or helping us to progress in some new way that could be scary, but could be great.”

When Fogarty quit alcohol, she said one thing she did miss was the social aspect of drinking — the way she would sit at a bar, and effortlessly chat with the bartender and other guests while having a few drinks and a meal. She’s now rediscovered that comfortable feeling at Philadelphia’s Bar Palmina, which only serves non-alcoholic drinks.

Owner and bartender Nikki Graziano opened it as a social space for people who, for whatever reason, don’t want to consume alcohol. The bar has a cozy atmosphere and offers complex drinks that are zero proof, like a non-alcoholic version of a French Blonde with grapefruit juice, elderflower, non alcoholic gin, non alcoholic wine, and bitters.

Graziano said the bar, its drinks and setting, appeal to a wide variety of people. “We have drinkers, we have people in recovery, we have pregnant women, people training for marathons.” she said. “We have a really big Muslim community that comes in, people just on medication for a few weeks.”

Fogarty said not drinking – even in the absence of dependence or problem drinking, could be an opportunity to ask yourself some important questions: “When was the last time that I just let myself be?” And, “What would it be like if I just tried to be calm and sit with some discomfort for a while and figure out making it comfortable?”