“Are You Ready?”

A rapper, a rock guitar player, a gospel player, and a rhythm section that can handle all of it walk into a bar…

There have been a lot of bands that are basically rock bands with a rapper, but none have integrated the neo-soul and gospel sound into their music. There have also been many bands that have that soul vibe that lack the energy and aggressiveness the rock guitar brings. “Genre-defying band that combines elements of hip hop, hard rock, neo soul, funk, and gospel” sounds impressive, but it doesn’t help you on stage. Joe Perry once said “let the music do the talking”, and if you want to get to know XPRESIDENTS, listen to the songs.