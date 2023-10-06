    WHYY’s Lidia Bastianich Shares Favorite Family Recipes in New Cookbook

    La Cucina, Lidia Bastianich, Pennsbury Manor sound walk to honor indigenous people & more!

    Air Date: October 6, 2023

    Next on You Oughta Know, enjoy top-rated cooking classes and cuisine at La Cucina. Learn about WHYY’s Lidia Bastianich’s deeply personal new cookbook of family recipes. Discover an immersive sound walk at Pennsbury Manor that honors indigenous perspectives. Meet emerging singer-songwriter Devon Gilfillian. Visit the historic Glen Foerd Mansion, an eclectic riverfront estate.

