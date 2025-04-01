    Peak Travel

    Why Petra Needs Its People

    Air Date: April 1, 2025
    For centuries, members of the B’doul Bedouin tribe lived in the caves around the ancient city of Petra, Jordan. Then, in the 1980s, the government forced the tribe to move in the name of preserving the geological site for tourists. But if the residents are forced to leave, and if their heritage has been permanently changed, then what exactly is being preserved?

    Show Notes

