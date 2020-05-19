Why nursing homes are taking COVID-19 patients

Air Date: May 19, 2020
Listen 0:00
Residents from St. Joseph's Senior Home are helped on to buses in Woodbridge, N.J., Wednesday, March 25, 2020. More than 90 residents of the nursing home were transferred to a facility in Whippany after several tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Residents from St. Joseph's Senior Home are helped on to buses in Woodbridge, N.J., Wednesday, March 25, 2020. More than 90 residents of the nursing home were transferred to a facility in Whippany after several tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RadioPublic | TuneIn

Residents at nursing homes and other longterm-care facilities make up at least half the COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. And yet, some of these facilities are knowingly admitting patients recovering from the virus — deeply worrying residents and their loved ones. And while there are compelling financial and legal reasons for doing so, many nursing homes say they’re actually reluctant take these patients in.

Guest: WHYY health reporter Nina Feldman

Brought to you by The Why

The Why logo

The Why

There’s more to every story if you take the time to tell it.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate