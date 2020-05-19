Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Residents at nursing homes and other longterm-care facilities make up at least half the COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. And yet, some of these facilities are knowingly admitting patients recovering from the virus — deeply worrying residents and their loved ones. And while there are compelling financial and legal reasons for doing so, many nursing homes say they’re actually reluctant take these patients in.

Guest: WHYY health reporter Nina Feldman