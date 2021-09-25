Philly Health Department to begin administering Pfizer booster doses Saturday

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health will begin administering doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster Saturday to those who are eligible.

The department’s announcement Friday afternoon followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s endorsement of Pfizer booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans.

“We all know how dangerous COVID-19 can be for older Philadelphians, those living in nursing homes, and those with underlying conditions,” said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. “With the authorization of booster doses for people who have completed the two-dose regimen of Pfizer vaccine, we can now be sure that they have the maximum level of protection, and I encourage everyone that’s eligible to seek out their booster dose as soon as possible.”