Why Friends Are Good for Your Brain
Our brains are wired for connection, and researchers are learning friendships play a vital role in keeping us healthy.Listen 49:34
Friends make us laugh, they have our back, we share memories and stories. Beyond that, scientists are learning that friendships are key in keeping us healthy and thriving. On this episode, we explore why researchers say our brains are wired for connection, and why making our friendships a priority is one of the key pillars of longevity. We’ll get some research-backed advice on making new friends as adults and hear from two friends who love spending time with each other, though they usually can’t remember their adventures.
ALSO HEARD:
- What are friendships? How do we form them and keep them vibrant? Author Priya Vulchi shares an early and formative experience with friendship and discusses her new book, “Good Friends: Bonds That Change Us and the World.”
- Neuroscientist and science educator Ben Rein breaks down the importance of social interactions for your brain and why you should consider prioritizing friendships as an investment in your health. His forthcoming book is called, “Why Brains Need Friends: The Neuroscience of Social Connection.”
- When you’re a kid, making friends is easy. You’re usually surrounded by other kids at school, while playing sports, or at the playground. But making new friends as an adult can be more challenging. When do you find the time and energy to put yourself out there? And even if you do, it can feel like no one is hiring for new friend positions.Reporter Liz Tung looks into how to make friends as an adult using a research-backed approach.
- Tom Dixon and Rachel Robinson love spending time with each other – but neither can really remember their adventures. The two friends share the unique challenge of episodic memory loss and epilepsy. Robinson works to educate others about the condition and Dixon invented ME.mory, a digital memory mobile app. This story was produced by Justin Kramon. The original version can be heard on The Story Collider podcast.
